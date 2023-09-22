Watch CBS News
Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: Sept. 22-24

By Kristine Sorensen

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Chilly mornings and a slight change to the leaves mean everyone's got fall events on their mind this weekend. There are a host of activities going on, including dairy farm tours and urban farm tours. Also, Bluey is in town

Saturday, Sept. 23: The Dollar Bank Junior Great Race, various times

The most adorable segments of The Great Race are those involving kids in the Junior Great Race. The Family Fun Run for ages 5-12 includes parents running alongside their kids in the 1-mile race. The Tot Trot welcomes ages 4 and younger to head down a 50-yard walled chute to their own finish line. The smallest athletes can join in the Diaper Dash. Registration is $10. Participating kids will receive a t-shirt and medallion upon completion of their event.

Saturday, Sept. 23 – Sunday, Sept. 24: "Bluey's Big Play" at the Benedum Center, various times (earliest show 10 a.m.)

This live theatrical adaptation of the popular "Bluey" television series is brought to life by colorful puppets, along with an original story and music. Tickets start at $36.50 and there are VIP Meet & Greet tickets for $75.

Saturday, Sept. 23 – Sunday, Sept. 24: American Indian Heritage Weekend, Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Learn about the region's American Indian with visiting members of the region's historic tribes, who will demonstrate the daily life skills of their ancestors in 18th century and prehistoric Western Pa. Admission is $15 for adults, $14 for seniors, free for ages 17 and younger.

Kristine Sorensen

Kristine Sorensen joined KDKA as a reporter/anchor in April 2003. She anchors KDKA-TV News at 5 p.m., as well as special reports and Kidsburgh stories, in partnership with Kidsburgh.org​, featuring the positive things in our community for kids and families. Kristine also hosted "Pittsburgh Today Live" for 11 years on KDKA.

First published on September 22, 2023 / 10:57 AM

