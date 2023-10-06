Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: Oct. 6-9

It's a three-day weekend here in Pittsburgh, with most students off for Indigenous People's Day on Oct. 9. Whether you're looking for a quiet free activity, a way to learn about indigenous culture in our region or a larger fall festival, there's plenty going on around the city to keep you busy.

Check out these family events happening around Pittsburgh this weekend (and don't miss our guide to fall harvest festivals and pumpkin picking and our guide to not-so-scary Halloween events and our guide to fall flea markets).

And for the full list of events this weekend, click here.

Friday, Oct. 6 – Saturday, Oct. 7: "Sugar Skull!" at the Byham Theater

A Día de Muertos Musical Adventure is a touring bilingual/bicultural musical that uses traditional regional music and dance from Mexico to tell the story of 12-year-old Vita Flores, who thinks her family has gone loco planning a celebration for deceased loved ones. Click right here to learn more. Tickets are $30.25.

Saturday, Oct. 7: Chess Week in Pittsburgh Celebration, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Queens Gambit invites the public to celebrate the impact of chess in Pittsburgh at this free event, happening at Commonwealth Charter Academy in the Waterfront. You'll find presentations from youth instructors and engaging activities for chess enthusiasts of all ages. Get details and register here.