Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: Oct. 27-29

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a truly spooktacular weekend in Pittsburgh, with festivals and costume contests galore. Grab your candy bag and costume and head out to one of these not-so-scary family events this final weekend in October!

Saturday, Oct. 28: Halloween Hunt at CLP Oakland, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh in Oakland celebrates Halloween this weekend with a trick-or-treat-inspired scavenger hunt throughout the library. Make a spooky craft while you're there. This event is free and designed for visitors of all ages.

Saturday, Oct. 28: Haunted Hat Tea and Tour at Hartwood Acres, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Don your favorite funny or frightening hat and enjoy a delicious three-course tea in Hartwood Mansion's spookily elegant Great Hall, followed by a tour of the park's magnificent mansion on Oct. 21 or 28. Vote on the most creative chapeaus. Prizes will be given for the best hats. Best for ages 12 and older. Registration is $33 for Allegheny County residents.

Saturday, Oct. 28: Audacy Pittsburgh PetFest, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Audacy Pittsburgh's five radio stations are hosting PetFest '23 at Stage AE on the North Shore. The event will have a pet costume contest, pictures with Santa, activities for dogs and humans alike and various vendors and pet rescues. Find all the details here. The cost is $10 per person.

The full list of 13 events can be found here.