Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: Oct. 13-15

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - October is a hard month to be bored in Pittsburgh with so many great events every weekend.

You can try apple picking, or a day at of pumpkin picking and fun at a local farm. There's a Halloween carnival, several plays and performances and even free admission for kids to one of the area's top historical attractions.

Saturday, Oct. 14: L.L. Bean Fall Foliage Kayaking tour, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This event at North Park is the perfect introduction to kayaking and exploring the changing leaves at one of the county's most gorgeous spots for leaf peeping. The tour is for kids and adults ages 10-and-up, and kids ages 10-to-13 must also have a grownup with them.

The cost is quite high — $70 per person — and registration is required.

Saturday, Oct: 14: Children's Harvest Festival, Oliver Miller Homestead, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Harvest time in the 18th century wasn't all work, no play. It was an opportunity for communities to get together and enjoy each other's company. This event is especially family-friendly with an emphasis on children's games, crafts, music and a giant leaf pile. Admission is $2 for the event.

You can check out the full Kidsburgh guide here.