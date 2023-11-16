Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: Nov. 17-19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This is it — the weekend when the city gets its jingle on and launches the holiday season. We have a whole guide to Light Up Night right here, but if you're looking for something else to do this weekend, we've got you covered for that, too.

1 - Friday, Nov. 17: Winter Lights Illumination Night at Westmoreland Museum of American Art, 7 p.m.

It's time for an evening of classic winter cheer. This event is free and appropriate for all ages. There will be warm drinks for kids and adults as well as ice carving, gingerbread art, s'mores and lots more fun. Find full event details here.

2 - Saturday, Nov. 18: Moonshot Museum presents Pittsburgh to the Moon at CLP, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Come meet the scientists at Moonshot Museum as they talk about the robots they are building right here in Pittsburgh that will go to the moon. Get up close and personal with some of the tech and learn about the many careers and jobs there will be in space. This event is free.

3 - Saturday, Nov. 18: Oakmont's Hometown Christmas, 3 p.m.

Beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oakmont will become a winter wonderland. There will be Christmas movies on a big screen, a parade and visits with the big man himself at 5 p.m. Treats will be available from the famous Oakmont Bakery. Find all the details here.