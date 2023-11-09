Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: Nov. 10-12

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - While Light Up Night is still a week away, there is so much going on this weekend that you don't want to miss. Check out one of the many family-friendly (and affordable) plays going on right now, participate in a free family library event, or settle in for a holiday movie at the Carnegie Science Center's Rangos Cinema.

Saturday, Nov. 11: Musical Instrument Petting Zoo at CLP Lawrenceville, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Have your kids ever been curious about musical instruments? This event is the perfect place to check them out. Not only can kids explore instruments and learn more about them, but there will be plenty of information on hand from various local musical programs. It's a one-stop shop for kids who want to learn more about musical hobbies. The details on this free event can be found here.

Saturday, Nov. 11 – Sunday, Nov. 12: "The Miracle Worker," New Hazlett Theater

Prime Stage Theatre Company opens its season with the Tony Award-winning play about Helen Keller and her teacher Annie Sullivan. Best for ages 11 and older. Tickets are available at a variety of price points and with several accommodations, including pay-what-you-can dates, sensory-inclusive performances and ASL and audio-described dates.

Sunday, Nov. 12: Open House in Celebration of Diwali, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Representative Arvind Venkat is proud to host an event to celebrate the Hindu festival of lights at 9800B McKnight Road, Suite 130 in Ross Township this weekend. Dr. Venkat, the first Indian American state representative in Pennsylvania, sponsored legislation to make Diwali a state holiday this year. This event is co-sponsored by North Hills Community Outreach, and RSVP's are encouraged at (412)348-8028 or at his website.

You can find the full list here.