Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: June 20-22

With the weather finally feeling like summer, there are so many fun ways to get outside and have fun with the family this weekend. Here are a few highlights from Kidsburgh's weekend guide. You can see the full list here.

Friday, June 20- Sunday, June 22: Pogopalooza 2025

Pogopalooza presents three days of high-flying world championship competitions. Brave souls can sign up to compete in categories like highest jump, freestyle, best trick, or tech. There's a classification for kids, too, with the 15 and under Bounce-off. Tickets are free, but registration is requested.

Saturday, June 21: Make Music Day at The Frick Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Enjoy free live music as we participate in the global celebration of Make Music Day! Make Music Day is designed to help with music exploration, to showcase local musical talent, and to inspire others to play music. The global celebration of music is held annually on the summer solstice, with more than 5,000 live, free music-making events held on June 21. Find more details about Pittsburgh's own local celebration here.

Summer Explorer Series at The Frick Pittsburgh

Summer Explorer Series | The Frick Pittsburgh Museums & Gardens

Saturday, June 21: Prime Stage Theater Cemetery Walk, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Join the theatrical folks at Prime Stage Theater for a lively and informative walk through the historic Allegheny Cemetery, located at 4734 Butler Street. Prepare to be inspired by these local legends as the crew brings their stories to life. Tours are $20 per person and are one hour long, with tours running on the hour. Find more details here, as well as a YouTube video about the tours here.