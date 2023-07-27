Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: July 28-30

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's the last weekend of July, and summer has so much to offer!

From Summer Fridays at the Frick Museum with an 80's Flashback, to biking on Open Streets, to free festivals and a carnival! Check out what's happening for kids and families in Kidsburgh's weekly guide to fun:

Open Streets Pittsburgh - From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, you can bring a bike, stroller, or more to the final Open Streets event of the summer. The route will go through Downtown and the Southside featuring pop-up art, local sports celebrities and more!

Hill District Arts Festival - This is a free event that's taking place on July 29 and July 30. It will feature a silent disco, live performances and a celebration of local art.

