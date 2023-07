Kidsburgh: 17-year-old girl from Mt. Lebanon making history on U-17 World Cup soccer team A local teenage girl from Mt. Lebanon was the co-captain of the U-17 World Cup soccer team, and she's also the first Indian-American to play for any FIFA team -- female or male. KDKA-TV's Kristine Sorensen talked with Mia Bhuta before she returned for the soccer pre-season at Standford University about how she's inspiring kids around the world.