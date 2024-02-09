Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: Feb. 9-11

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With temperatures in the mid-50s this weekend, most kids will be itching to get outside and run off some winter energy. We've found a slew of activities — both indoors and out — that will ensure a fun-filled weekend full of things to do in Pittsburgh for local families. Here are some highlights with the full list below!

Friday, Feb. 9 – Sunday, Feb. 11: Hearts in the Garden at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During your visit to the Pittsburgh Botanic Gardens this weekend, you may notice some unique heart-shaped additions to the gardens and woodlands. Stop by the Welcome Desk and pick up a clue sheet to see if you can find all of the hearts that have been hidden throughout the Garden! This event runs through Feb. 19. It is suitable for all ages and included in general admission.

Friday, Feb. 9 to Saturday, Feb. 10: Carved in Ice Festival, various times

Each year, Butler hosts an amazing event with ice carvings, family activities, food and drink and more. This year Carved in Ice has a family fun day on Saturday, with plenty of events for kids. Find out more details here.

Saturday, Feb. 10: GLOW at the Children's Museum, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Children's Museum of Pittsburgh will celebrate light, kindness and community with a family-friendly evening of art-making, exhibits and performances that will glow, spark and light up the dark on Saturday night. Tickets for this after-hours event are only $2.00 for all members and non-members. General admission tickets to the museum are not required. Get tix here.

For the full list, click here.