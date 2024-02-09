Watch CBS News
Local

Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: Feb. 9-11

By Kristine Sorensen

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With temperatures in the mid-50s this weekend, most kids will be itching to get outside and run off some winter energy. We've found a slew of activities — both indoors and out — that will ensure a fun-filled weekend full of things to do in Pittsburgh for local families.  Here are some highlights with the full list below!

Friday, Feb. 9 – Sunday, Feb. 11: Hearts in the Garden at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

During your visit to the Pittsburgh Botanic Gardens this weekend, you may notice some unique heart-shaped additions to the gardens and woodlands. Stop by the Welcome Desk and pick up a clue sheet to see if you can find all of the hearts that have been hidden throughout the Garden! This event runs through Feb. 19. It is suitable for all ages and included in general admission.

Friday, Feb. 9 to Saturday, Feb. 10: Carved in Ice Festival, various times

Each year, Butler hosts an amazing event with ice carvings, family activities, food and drink and more. This year Carved in Ice has a family fun day on Saturday, with plenty of events for kids. Find out more details here.

Saturday, Feb. 10: GLOW at the Children's Museum, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Children's Museum of Pittsburgh will celebrate light, kindness and community with a family-friendly evening of art-making, exhibits and performances that will glow, spark and light up the dark on Saturday night. Tickets for this after-hours event are only $2.00 for all members and non-members. General admission tickets to the museum are not required. Get tix here.

For the full list, click here.

Kristine Sorensen
Kristine Sorensen

Kristine Sorensen joined KDKA as a reporter/anchor in April 2003. She anchors KDKA-TV News at 5 p.m., as well as special reports and Kidsburgh stories, in partnership with Kidsburgh.org​, featuring the positive things in our community for kids and families. Kristine also hosted "Pittsburgh Today Live" for 11 years on KDKA.

First published on February 9, 2024 / 5:42 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.