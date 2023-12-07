Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: Dec. 8-10

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - December is in full swing in Pittsburgh! Hanukkah begins this week, and various events to celebrate the holiday season are occurring daily.

For this weekend, we are featuring just a few of the seasonal events happening in the Pittsburgh area, plus a range of quieter, non-holiday activities for families looking to slow down the pace. Here are some highlights, and the full list from Kidsburgh is below.

Saturday, Dec. 9: "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" at the Carnegie Science Center, 8 p.m.

Clark Griswold tries his best, but his family gets in the way of his merry Christmas. Enjoy the big laughs at the Rangos Giant Cinema. Tickets are $12.

Sunday, Dec. 10: Squirrel Hill Chanukah Walk and Menorah Lighting Festival, 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Join Chabad of Squirrel Hill for the Squirrel Hill Chanukah Walk and Menorah Lighting Festival. Guests can make cards, dreidels, decorate cookies, watch a juggling show and check out an ice carving of a Menorah. Of course, there will be hot latkes and doughnuts, too. Find all the details here.

Sunday, Dec. 10: Josh and Gab's Kindness and Anti-Bullying Concerts at CLP, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Local group Josh and Gab is excited to present their award-winning kindness program at the Squirell Hill branch of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh. The performance will focus on healthy choices, creativity and community. These shows are a fun and high-energy mix of original music, standup comedy, dance segments and interactive lessons with participants. This event is free.

To see the entire list, you can follow this link.