Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: Aug. 8-10

We are counting down the days until school starts and wanting to make the most of the last few weekends of summer! There are so many fun family activities you can enjoy across the region. Here are a few highlights from Kidsburgh's weekend guide.

Friday, Aug. 8-Saturday, Aug. 9: Meet Daniel Tiger, Donkey Hodie, and their puppeteers at Fred Rogers Productions



To celebrate the PBS Kids crossover special that airs on Aug. 11, Fred Rogers Productions is hosting two live events offering fun for families. On Aug. 8, White Whale Booksellers will host a panel discussion from 7-9 p.m. (live and on Zoom) exploring the legacy of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood." The next day on Aug. 9, the crew at Fred Rogers Productions will be welcoming kids and their grownups at SouthSide Works for a special meet-and-greet with the cast. This event is free with registration.

Sunday, Aug. 10: Summer Reading Extravaganza with the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.



Head on down to the Main branch of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh to send out summer with a bang! It's time for CLP's Summer Reading Extravaganza, a high-flying, family-friendly outdoor festival for all ages. Enjoy an afternoon of music, activities, crafts, storytelling, food trucks and so much more. Find all the deets right here and learn more here about CLP's summer reading program (you can still register!).

Sunday, Aug. 10: Garden Summer Festival at Pittsburgh Botanic Gardens, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Join other guests and staff in the Garden of the Five Senses for music, interactive discovery tables, a beehive demonstration, garden trivia, themed crafts, lawn games, cupcake decorating and more. This family-friendly festival is included with admission and will be held alongside Vivid Echo, part of Momentum by Patrick Shearn of Poetic Kinetics. Find details and purchase tickets here.

