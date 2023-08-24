Watch CBS News
Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: Aug. 25-27

By Kristine Sorensen

/ CBS Pittsburgh

It's back-to-school time, and if your kids already started, they may be tired and craving some rest time once this weekend arrives. Or maybe you want to enjoy this last weekend before starting this Monday!

Here are some fun ways to celebrate before school starts or as you get into the routine of school: 

Saturday, Aug. 26: Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh and Wild Kratts at the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

If you are curious about local wildlife (and love the Wild Kratts), come check out this great show at the new Wild Kratts exhibit. Learn about the animals in our forests and fields with local experts. This event is included in admission, which is free for the month of August. Reserving free tickets in advance is recommended. 

Saturday, Aug. 24: Moon Township Pokemon Go! Fest, 12 p.m. to 4 pm. 

Grab your phone and your favorite kid for this event at Moon Township Community Park. There will be lounges, changing stations, refreshments and more. There is no fee to attend this event. Find all the details here. This event coordinates with a global Pokemon worldwide event! 

Saturday, Aug. 26 and Sunday, Aug. 27 (through Oct. 1): Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival, West Newton

This event begins this weekend and runs for over a month. Look forward to 16th-century music, magic and merriment, including jousting competitions, themed weekends and a cast of hundreds. Admission is $25 for adults, $12 for kids, and free for kids under 5. 

For the full list, head to this link

Kristine Sorensen joined KDKA as a reporter/anchor in April 2003. She anchors KDKA-TV News at 5 p.m., as well as special reports and Kidsburgh stories, in partnership with Kidsburgh.org​, featuring the positive things in our community for kids and families. Kristine also hosted "Pittsburgh Today Live" for 11 years on KDKA.

August 24, 2023

