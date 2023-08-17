Watch CBS News
Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: Aug. 18-20

By Kristine Sorensen

/ CBS Pittsburgh

For most Pittsburgh kids, this is the last official weekend of summer break. Besides shopping for new shoes and backpacks, why not hit the dance floor at a disco party, learn the history of baseball or check out one of many other fun events in Pittsburgh this weekend? It's also the final weekend for Architects of Air: Daedalum in downtown Pittsburgh.  Here are 11 fun events this weekend:

Saturday, Aug. 19: Pictionary In The Park, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

The local crew in charge of marketing Mattel's newest Pictionary game is filming a commercial on the North Side, and wants your help. Come try your hand at the new game, enjoy a free ice ball from Gus and Yia Yia's, and possibly wind up in a commercial! (Note: Attendees are allowed to check out the game and receive a free ice ball without being in the commercial. All filming is with consent.) Find the full details here.  

Thursday, Aug.17 — Sunday, Aug. 20: Bloomfield's Little Italy Days

Start the weekend early with a healthy serving of pasta in your belly. Bloomfield's Little Italy Days are a classic local event packed with food, music, and entertainment. Don't miss Celebrity Bocce on Thursday night, where local media personalities and celebrities will face off. Check out their website for the full lineup.

Friday, Aug. 18: Reggae on the Lawn at the Frick, 5 p.m. 

This is the third and final Friday summer concert at The Frick, and this one will feature food trucks and reggae music. There's plenty of space for kids to run around, too. Grab a blanket and come enjoy the show. 

To see the rest of the 11 events, you can click this link.

First published on August 17, 2023 / 3:28 PM

