Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: Aug. 1-Sept. 4

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For this Labor Day weekend, there is so much Pittsburgh family fun on tap. From the annual Kickoff and Rib Fest to the Soul Food Festival, you'll find plenty of good eats and music.

Want more Pittsburgh family fun? There's also a historical tour, dance classes and free library events for those looking for a quieter weekend. Round off the last official weekend of summer with some fireworks in the North Boroughs. A few are listed below, plus the full list here.

1 - Tuesday, Aug. 29 – Monday, Sept. 4: Big Knob Grange Fair

This classic fair is located in Beaver County, not far from Cranberry Township. There are animals, food, games, rides and music shows. The fair does not require tickets to walk around and enjoy the exhibits — tickets are only required for rides. In fact, this fair is one of the last free-entry fairs remaining in the state of Pennsylvania. An unlimited ride wrist band is $20, or single ride tickets can be purchased for specific rides. Friday night has a demolition derby, while Saturday evening features a monster truck show. Check out the fair website for all of the details. Monster truck show tickets are $12 ahead of time ($14 at the gate) and can be purchased here. Demolition derby tickets are $8 for kids and $12 for adults, and can be purchased at the gate.

2 - Sept. 4: Pooches in the Pool

To say goodbye to summer before they drain the pools, Allegheny County lets the pups take a swim in all four of their pools. Bring your pooch — or just come watch everyone else's — and send summer out with a last splash. Rates begin at $20 per pup. Check out the rules and regulations here.

3 - Saturday, Sept. 2: Family Nature Walk at Powdermill Nature Reserve, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This event, which runs on a "pay what you wish" donation system, will take families through the vast outdoor space at Powdermill Nature Reserve where they can learn about different flora and fauna in the region. Spots do fill up, so please pre-register here.

