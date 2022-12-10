Kidsburgh: Pittsburgh Botanic Garden offers 'Dazzling Nights' light display

ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) - A new holiday light display is wowing visitors from around the region with designs inspired by their setting in nature. The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden near Robinson used a company out of Miami to design the "Dazzling Nights" display.

You'll feel like you're stepping into another world where fireflies dance among the clouds surrounding you, and what appears to be glitter glistens among the tall trees.

"We love walking through. It's like these magical fairies," says Lisa Williams of Robinson, who walked through the display with her young daughter.

Each stop along the two miles of meandering pathways is unique with lights guiding you to each of the 14 features.

Interactive lily pads light up when you step on them, and the older kids enjoy the time with friends.

Savannah Inman from Cranberry says, "Way better with friends because you get into the spirit too," and 12-year-old Reid Fowler says with a laugh, "You can talk on the walk."

A glowing tunnel of lights is the perfect picture, and totems circle a pond, reflecting in the water and changing with the music. It takes an hour to an hour and a half to walk through it all, which is different from drive-through light displays.

Williams said she liked the exercise for herself and her young daughter. "Get active, get the energy out before she goes to bed," she said.

Jonathan Russell of Morningside in Pittsburgh was there with his wife and said, "We've really enjoyed strolling through. It's peaceful, relaxing, nice."

While the lights will be even more beautiful with snow on the ground, you don't have to wait for real snow to get in the holiday spirit. There's a machine blowing what looks like snow!

Ten-year-olds Miley Phillips and Lyla Beck from the South Hills both love the foam snow and the lights.

"I think this is the best place to go," Phillips said.

"It's over the top -- better than anything I've ever seen," Beck added.

The 460 acres of land where the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden is now was once an abandoned coal mine and the pond was filled with acid drainage.

Once you see the lights, you're going to want to go back in spring, summer and fall to see it in the different seasons, which is just as beautiful.

You do have to reserve your tickets in advance. They're $25 dollars a person and extra for the closer parking. There are discounts if you're a member. It's open every day but Christmas through Jan. 1.

For more info, here's the website. For more holiday lights displays, go to kidsburgh.org.