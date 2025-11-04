Kickoff time announced for upcoming Pitt vs. Notre Dame game

The upcoming Pitt vs. Notre Dame football game at Acrisure Stadium later this month will be a Noon game.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the 12 p.m. kickoff time for the game on Monday when unveiling its game times and network schedule for Week 12.

The upcoming meeting between Pitt and Notre Dame will be the 74th time the two programs square off. Notre Dame last visited Pittsburgh in 2020.

The last time the two teams played was in 2023 in South Bend. Notre Dame won 58-7.

Pitt (7-2) has a bye this week but are riding a five-game winning streak since turning to true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel.

Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel celebrates after beating NC State on Oct. 25th, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Mike Darnay / KDKA

Notre Dame (6-2) faces Navy this weekend ahead of their trip to Pittsburgh.

The Fighting Irish are currently ranked No. 10 in the nation and have won six straight games since they started the season with back-to-back losses vs. Miami and Texas A&M.

Next weekend's game between Pitt and Notre Dame will air on either ABC or ESPN.