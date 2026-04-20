Pittsburgh councilman working to address violence after string of shootings

Over a violent 72 hours, shots rang out through multiple parts of Allegheny County. Pittsburgh City Councilman Khari Mosley, who represents the city's eastern neighborhoods, said there's been an uptick in violence.

"You have those early acts of violence happen earlier in the year. As the spring comes and as the summer comes, then you see acts of retaliation, so I think that's what we are really trying to get ahead of," Mosley explained.

There were shootings in Penn Hills, Bedford Dwellings, North Braddock and Homewood. The shootings in Bedford Dwellings and North Braddock were deadly. In all, 10 people were shot in four different shootings.

Mosley said he thinks part of the increase in violence includes the teen takeover social media trend, neighborhood squabbles and rap music. Now the councilman's district is putting together a District 9 safe streets program.

"Working with violence interrupters, working with Zone 5, working with the East Liberty Chamber of Commerce, and we're looking at launching that probably sometime in June or early June," Mosley said. "We look to expand that to different parts of the district as well as see if it's a model that other districts and other communities may want to replicate."