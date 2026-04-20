2 wounded in early-morning Penn Hills shooting

Two people were wounded in an early-morning shooting Monday in Penn Hills.

Allegheny County dispatchers said that two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting that happened around 2:40 a.m. Monday along Jefferson Road.

KDKA's news crew at the scene observed a large police presence with crime tape blocking off the area where investigators had placed numerous evidence markers.

Two people were taken to the hospital following an early-morning shooting along Jefferson Road in Penn Hills. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The identities and conditions of the people taken to the hospital are unknown at this time.

It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

Monday's shooting follows violent weekend in Pittsburgh area

The early-morning incident in Penn Hills marks the fourth shooting in the region within the last 72 hours.

Over the weekend, eight people were wounded in three separate shootings in and around the city of Pittsburgh.

One woman was killed and two others were injured when gunfire erupted outside of Club Elegance in Braddock around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Around the same time, Pittsburgh Police were called to the city's Bedford Dwellings neighborhood for a ShotSpotter alert along Chauncey Drive, where officers found an unresponsive man in a courtyard. The man died at the hospital. Another man was treated for a graze wound and a third man showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Hours later, Pittsburgh Police responded to the city's Homewood neighborhood for a reported shooting along North Dallas Avenue.

Responding officers said they found two men who had been shot in the abdomen and lower extremities. Both men were taken to the hospital in critical conditions.

Police have not said yet whether any arrests have been made in any of the four shootings that have taken place since early Saturday.