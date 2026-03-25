Flyers about "downtown takeover" prompt warning from Pittsburgh Public Schools after big brawl

Days after kids got into a major brawl in Downtown Pittsburgh, some school leaders are reacting, trying to get ahead of more potential activity this weekend.

Pittsburgh Public Schools left a voice message for families Tuesday night, informing them about a flyer circulating on social media of a "downtown takeover" on Friday.

"This event is not sanctioned, not supervised, and poses a serious safety concern for our students. We urge all families to discourage their children from attending," part of Pittsburgh Public Schools' message said.

The location is unclear, but it's scheduled for less than one week after a large brawl at Market Square, a place Pittsburgh Public Safety said has become a hub for kids and teens to gather, and where a fight early Sunday evening resulted in seven minors cited for disorderly conduct, and around 20 treated for exposure to pepper spray.

Jen Grippo, owner of Original Oyster House, said they were closed at the time. However, Grippo said they remain in close contact with their neighboring businesses about any activity.

"It was certainly disappointing," Grippo said.

Grippo said she and Kathy Marsico, the operations manager at Nicholas Coffee and Tea Co., were already aware of the potential event on Friday.

"It's a crazy world right now," Marsico said. "It's a cultural, social, kind of environment where the kids are very, you know, just attracted to that type of behavior."

Marsico said police are urging all shops that don't have cameras to put them up and to provide them with access to assist in these situations. She also said they work with an outreach team called AIM.

"They're trying to make sure that the kids act responsibly and don't take part in those types of events," Marsico said.

Between these efforts and the PPS voicemail, businesses are encouraged by the proactive measures, but do feel more long-term solutions are needed, something the Pittsburgh Public Safety director said is in the works, as police confirmed to KDKA they're monitoring the potential gathering that's days away.

"We just want to make sure that even if the kids do come Downtown, you're being safe, you're being respectful, and you're not going to cause a ruckus," Grippo said.