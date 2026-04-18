Woman killed, two others injured in late night shooting in Pittsburgh suburb

A woman was found dead, and two others were found shot in Braddock early on Saturday morning.

According to Allegheny County police, just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, they were called to a shooting on Braddock Avenue in Braddock.

Once first responders arrived on the scene, they found a woman dead, and two others shot.

The two women were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

An early investigation by county detectives found that a small group of people was gathered on the sidewalk outside of a residence on Braddock Avenue when someone began shooting at them from across the street.

No suspects have been named, and so far, no other injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Allegheny County police detectives are investigating, and they're asking anyone with information to call them at 1-833-ALL-TIPS, which does allow callers to remain anonymous.