Kennywood transforms famous Pizza Warehouse as part of 125th celebration

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The famous Pizza Warehouse at Kennywood Park is getting a makeover.

The park says that the Pizza Warehouse is getting a new look from top to bottom, including a new facade, photo location, and streamlined ordering process.

Aside from the refreshed exterior, the inside is also getting an upgrade and a new menu.

The Pizza Warehouse opened in 1979.

First published on February 17, 2023 / 12:48 AM

