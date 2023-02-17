Kennywood transforms famous Pizza Warehouse as part of 125th celebration
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The famous Pizza Warehouse at Kennywood Park is getting a makeover.
The park says that the Pizza Warehouse is getting a new look from top to bottom, including a new facade, photo location, and streamlined ordering process.
Aside from the refreshed exterior, the inside is also getting an upgrade and a new menu.
The Pizza Warehouse opened in 1979.
