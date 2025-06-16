Kennywood's Steel Curtain joins 4th annual World's Largest Coaster Ride

Kennywood's Steel Curtain reopens to the public on Saturday morning

Kennywood's Steel Curtain reopens to the public on Saturday morning

Kennywood's Steel Curtain reopens to the public on Saturday morning

Kennywood launched 24 riders on the Steel Curtain Monday as part of the fourth annual World's Largest Coaster Ride.

The World's Largest Coaster Ride is when several parks simultaneously dispatch coasters at the exact same time to celebrate the anniversary of LaMarcus Thompson's Switchback Railway, the first modern roller coaster.

Kennywood sent two dozen riders, including American Coaster Enthusiasts members, up on the Steel Curtain at 2 p.m.

According to the American Coaster Enthusiasts' website, several other parks, including Knoebels, Nickelodeon Universe and Silver Dollar City were scheduled to take part.

At 220 feet, the Steel Curtain, named after the Pittsburgh Steelers' famous defense of the 70s, is Pennsylvania's tallest roller coaster. Flipping riders upside down nine times, the Steel Curtain has the most inversions of any coaster in the United States, and one of its inversions is the highest in North America.

The Steel Curtain is back open at Kennywood after it sat out the 2024 season. The previous year saw the coaster closed on and off again, so crews made extensive modifications to increase the ride's reliability and longevity.

Working with the ride's manufacturer, S&S Worldwide, Kennywood added three additional columns and several braces along the ride. Park management said they hope the 13-month closure pays off for coaster enthusiasts this summer.