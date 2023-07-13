Kennywood staying open on Tuesdays

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- Kennywood is backtracking and staying open on Tuesdays.

The park's communication manager confirmed Kennywood will be open on Tuesdays now, citing an increase in demand from guests.

Last month, Kennywood said it would be closed on Tuesdays starting July 11 so the park could optimize the guest experience on days it was open.

The calendar on Kennywood's website now shows the park will be open daily. Starting Aug. 21, the park will be closed on weekdays with the exception of Labor Day and Fall Fest, which starts in September.

Idlewild & SoakZone will also be open daily with Wednesdays back on the park's operating schedule.