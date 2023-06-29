Kennywood closing on Tuesdays

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- Kennywood will be closing on Tuesdays.

Starting July 11, the park's calendar shows it will be closed on Tuesdays but open every other day of the week.

"We are always evaluating our operating schedule and are committed to optimizing our guest experience on each day we are open," a spokesperson said in a statement.

Kennywood season passes will still be good at Sandcastle and Idlewild & SoakZone on those days.

The park's hours for the rest of the season can be found at kennywood.com.