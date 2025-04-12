Kennywood opens for its 127th season

Kennywood opened the gates for its 127th season of family fun on Saturday. There were the classic mainstays inside, but also some new attractions too.

It's Kennywood's earliest opening day since 1931.

Of course, that, and the slightly chilly weather, didn't stop people from coming out.

For those waiting outside, Saturday marked the newest chapter of a tradition.

Renita Freeman has been to many other parks, but nothing compares to the West Mifflin staple.

"None of them are as great as Kennywood Park because Kennywood is a family park, it's not amusement, it's family," Freeman said.

Members of that family gathered outside Kennywood Junction for its ribbon cutting.

There are five re-themed rides beyond the gates, including the Fire Bustin' Brigade.

"We actually worked with local fire departments and put their badges on each of the fire trucks. We have Homestead, Homeville, West Homestead, West Mifflin all represented here, and all these rides, you can actually ride together as a family, which is really fun, really unique," said Kennywood's Lynsey Winters.

You'll also find a plethora of Easter decorations for Kennywood's first-ever Eggscellent Celebration.

"We have more than 150 Easter eggs around the park, more than 75 chocolate bunnies, [and] more than 2,000 feet of spring grass," Winters said.

There's even a new rabbit in the house, Tuft.

"Tuft is here in the celebration station. You can have your photo taken with Tuft; he has a really great Easter spring set up behind us."

Visitors will also see some Easter-themed treats and some newer food additions.

"We actually have two new food booths joining this year from Cuba and Spain."

The rides are up, running, and ready to go, and park officials told KDKA-TV that the work on the Steel Curtain is about 95% complete.

"Structure work is actually completed now on the ride. We are now beginning some paintwork on the coaster. Both trains have been added back to the track and we will start test runs very soon."

For those visiting and for those working here, it's a thrilling time.

"It means a lot because it's a very famous part of Pittsburgh," Freeman added.

Kennywood will also be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The Eggcellent Celebration also has the park open on Friday, April 18, and Monday, April 21.