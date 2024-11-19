Kennywood to kick off 2025 season early with Easter celebration

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Kennywood is adding an Easter celebration to its calendar next year, starting the 2025 season extra early.

Kennywood is opening on Saturday, April 12, or 412 Day, which celebrates Pittsburgh's area code, with an all-new Eggcellent Celebration.

The park will open ahead of Easter, which falls on April 20 next year, and will offer guests photos with Tuft the Easter Bunny.

Kennywood also says the Steel Curtain will return in 2025 after an ongoing modification project. The park announced that the popular roller coaster wouldn't be open during the 2024 season, angering some Kennywood fans, even drawing a lawsuit that alleged the park knew the ride would be closed but kept it quiet while selling season tickets.

And while the park just wrapped up Phantom Fall Fest, they're already thinking about next year. Kennywood says 2025's spooky shenanigans will include a new themed haunted house, upping the lineup of haunted attractions to 11.

Kennywood is wrapping up its 2024 season with its annual Holiday Lights event, which kicked off on Friday. This year's festivities include 3 million lights, Pennsylvania's largest Christmas tree and new meet-and-greets with characters from "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer." There's also a new light show over the lagoon, and there's plenty of festive food like candy, fudge and deep-fried s'mores.

This year, Kennywood opened on April 22. The park is typically open only on weekends until it starts daily summer operations over Memorial Day weekend.