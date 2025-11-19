Kennywood sets opening date for 2026 season

While Kennywood is wrapping up the season with its Holiday Lights display, the park is already looking forward to next year.

Kennywood on Wednesday announced that it will open for the 2026 season on Saturday, April 18. Kennywood's sister parks Sandcastle and Idlewild & SoakZone will open on Saturday, May 23.

The beloved park in West Mifflin is promising the return of favorites like Bites and Pints, the Fourth of July celebration, Fall Fantasy parades, Phantom Fall Fest and Holiday Lights. It's also teasing a new event in spring, saying "guests will feel the nostalgia as the park spotlights beloved rides, signature foods, mementos, and memories to start the season."

It'll be the first full season since Dollywood parent company Herschend Family Entertainment Corporation acquired Palace Entertainment's 24 U.S. attractions, including Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild & SoakZone.

"Each year, our goal is to elevate the experience for every guest who walks through our gates, and 2026 is shaping up to be one of our most exciting seasons yet," Ricky Spicuzza, the general manager of Kennywood and Sandcastle, said in a news release.

"From the debut of a new event to returning fan favorites, our teams at Kennywood, Sandcastle, and Idlewild & SoakZone are committed to delivering unforgettable moments, and we can't wait to continue the tradition next season."

Kennywood is in the middle of Holiday Lights right now, with the all-new Gingerbread Junction walk-through headlining the experience. It's open select dates, running through Jan. 4.