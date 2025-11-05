Holiday Lights display returns to Kennywood with new Gingerbread Junction attraction

Kennywood is once again getting into the festive spirit through its annual Holiday Lights display. The holiday tradition returns for 30 nights beginning Friday, Nov. 14.

New for the 2025 holiday season is the Gingerbread Junction and walk-through experience, where guests will meet iconic characters from the classic TV special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."

The Gingerbread Junction attraction also features on-site photo opportunities with Santa each operating day through Dec. 23, a ride on the Gingerbread Express that takes families through a life-size gingerbread village, plus a fully immersive light show that spans the entire area and is timed to holiday music.

"Holiday Lights is one of Pittsburgh's most cherished traditions, and this year we're making it shine brighter than ever," said Ricky Spicuzza, Kennywood General Manager. "From our all-new Gingerbread Junction and dazzling light shows to the immersive Rudolph experience, every corner of the park will sparkle with holiday cheer. We can't wait to welcome families back to make new memories and celebrate the magic of the season together at Kennywood."

Holiday Lights will run from Friday, Nov. 19, through Sunday, Jan. 4, with the park open daily from Dec. 19 through Jan. 4, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.