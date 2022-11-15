Kennywood announces new Spinvasion ride and Area 412 section of park for 2023 season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new ride is coming to Kennywood Park and it's going to be out of this world.

Kennywood has announced that a new ride known as Spinvasion will make its debut in a new Area 412 section of the park.

The ride will be the first of its kind anywhere in the United States.

Kennywood Park

"Spinvasion is a first of its kind attraction, which offers our guests something they can't get at any other park in the country," says Kennywood General Manager Mark Pauls. "This extra-terrestrial thrill ride is the centerpiece of the all-new alien-inspired Area 412 section of the park. Featuring a massive themed ride backdrop, along with a fresh new look to the Cosmic Chaos and an improved retail shop, this is one giant leap for all Kennywood fans and Season Passholders."

Described as an 'intergalactic multi-action spin ride,' Kennywood says the ride will bring a combination of speed and gravity for riders, who will be put into the the 'Battle for the 'Burgh' as pilots strapped into aircraft.

Riders will crisscross with other pilots, fly sideways, and even parallel with the ground, all while being surrounded by a colorful light display.

In addition to the launching of Spinvasion, Kennywood says that the ride will be part of the park's new Area 412 section, which will feature a new paint job for the Cosmic Chaos ride and an overhauled Cosmic Gift Shop.

Kennywood Park

Kennywood says that guests can prepare to visit the park next summer by purchasing a season pass during the Black Friday Season Pass Sale, offering $40 off of 2023 Gold Passes. Anyone who purchases a Gold Pass will also receive free admission to this year's Holiday Lights event at the park, which runs from November 19 through January 1.

For more information on the Spinvasion, Area 412, and buying season passes, click here.