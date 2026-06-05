Kennywood expands chaperone policy for 2nd Saturday in a row, citing rumors about "unauthorized gathering"

Kennywood is expanding its chaperone policy for the second week in a row, saying it's aware of social media posts about a possible "unauthorized gathering" on Saturday.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Kennywood said it will expand its evening chaperone policy to be in effect all day on June 6. That means kids ages 17 and under have to be accompanied by an adult at least 21 years old with a valid ID to get into the park.

"We are aware of social media posts circulating regarding a possible unauthorized gathering at the park. We have zero tolerance for disruptive behavior," the statement posted online reads.

It's the second time so far this season that Kennywood expanded its chaperone policy. The park posted the same message for last Saturday, May 30.

The move comes amid concerns about a trend of so-called "teen takeovers," which has prompted a chaperone policy at Pittsburgh's newly renovated Market Square. The policy was implemented after a large gathering of about 40 young people turned into a brawl, and Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers used pepper spray to break up the fight.

Kennywood has had a chaperone policy since 2020. Usually, it kicks in at 4 p.m. during the summer season.

The park in West Mifflin opened for the 2026 season on April 18. It'll be the first full season since Dollywood parent company Herschend Family Entertainment Corporation acquired Palace Entertainment's 24 U.S. attractions, including Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild & SoakZone.