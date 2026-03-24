Kennywood nominated for best theme park in USA Today's 10Best poll

Kennywood Park has been nominated for the best theme park in the country in USA Today's 10Best poll.

As the park is preparing to open for the 2026 season, Kennywood is getting some national attention with nominations in two different category's from USA Today's poll.

A panel of experts nominated 20 parks across the United States and now readers have the chance to weigh in and vote on their favorite.

"If you love a theme park with oodles of history and a collection of iconic rides, Kennywood is your place," the entry into the poll said. " Witness over 120 years of innovation in classic favorites that include wooden roller coasters like the side-by-side Racer, the intense Thunderbolt, and the circa-1920 Jack Rabbit. Plus, there's an unmatched collection of dark rides like the Old Mill and the last-of-its-kind Noah's Ark, as well as modern thrill rides like the Steel Curtain coaster."

Online voting is underway and runs through Monday, April 20. Votes can be cast once per day.

The Phantom's Revenge nominated for best roller coaster

While Kennywood is the running for recognition, one of the park's signature roller coasters has been nominated in its own category.

The Phantom's Revenge is in the running for best roller coaster in the USA Today's 10Best poll.

"The 3,365-foot-long track of Phantom's Revenge at Kennywood brings visitors frighteningly close to another of the park's coasters, Thunderbolt," the entry said. "A hair-raising highlight is the ride's second drop — a 232-foot thriller at 85 miles per hour."

Online voting for the best coaster poll also runs through Monday, April 20.