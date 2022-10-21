Kenny Pickett, Pat Freiermuth and Levi Wallace cleared and out of concussion protocol

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A sigh of relief amongst Steelers nation swept across Western Pennsylvania Friday morning, as the Steelers announced QB Kenny Pickett, TE Pat Freiermuth and CB Levi Wallace were cleared and out of concussion protocol.

The Steelers are set to take on the Miami Dolphins on the road for a Sunday Night Football tilt. Pickett was taken out of the game on Sunday, as Pittsburgh hosted Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Freiermuth missed last Sunday's game due to sustaining a concussion against the Buffalo Bills. Wallace also missed the Buccaneers game. He was one of several Steelers players on the defensive of the ball who were out in Week 6.

So far on the season, Pickett has thrown one touchdown and four interceptions, compiling 514 yards through the air. Freiermuth has reeled in 20 catches and one touchdown through his first five games.