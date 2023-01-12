Kelsea Ballerini coming to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is coming to Pittsburgh this spring.

Ballerini announced the second leg of her Heartfirst Tour, which will kick off in Toronto and end with a show at Stage AE on March 6.

let’s do this again 💛



sign up for pre-sale at https://t.co/dskXN1kksM pic.twitter.com/JAjNQmDTL9 — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) January 12, 2023

The Heartfirst Tour followed her new album "Subject To Change," which was released in the fall.

She'll spend the rest of the spring on Kenny Chesney's I Go Back Tour.

Tickets go on sale next Friday at 10 a.m. after presales on Tuesday and Wednesday.