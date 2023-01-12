Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Kelsea Ballerini coming to Pittsburgh

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is coming to Pittsburgh this spring.

Ballerini announced the second leg of her Heartfirst Tour, which will kick off in Toronto and end with a show at Stage AE on March 6. 

The Heartfirst Tour followed her new album "Subject To Change," which was released in the fall. 

She'll spend the rest of the spring on Kenny Chesney's I Go Back Tour. 

Tickets go on sale next Friday at 10 a.m. after presales on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

First published on January 12, 2023 / 3:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.