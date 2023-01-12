Kelsea Ballerini coming to Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is coming to Pittsburgh this spring.
Ballerini announced the second leg of her Heartfirst Tour, which will kick off in Toronto and end with a show at Stage AE on March 6.
The Heartfirst Tour followed her new album "Subject To Change," which was released in the fall.
She'll spend the rest of the spring on Kenny Chesney's I Go Back Tour.
Tickets go on sale next Friday at 10 a.m. after presales on Tuesday and Wednesday.
