KDKA's Your Day Pittsburgh debuts new look, anchor team

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - When you tune into Your Day Pittsburgh each morning, it's going to have a new look.

After anchoring the morning news for six years and reporting for the morning newscasts for six years before that, Heather Abraham is moving on...sort of.

She'll be staying right here at KDKA, hosting Pittsburgh Today Live and contributing to Your Day Pittsburgh.

Meanwhile, Lindsay Ward will take the chair next to David Highfield each morning for Your Day Pittsburgh.

"Lindsay and I share the same love for Pittsburgh and this important role of morning anchor," Heather said. "She is a bright spot here at KDKA and I'm so excited for her continued growth and future! Thank you for allowing me to bring you the news in the morning for more than a decade. It's been an amazing journey! Life is like a book, and this is my next chapter, and I am elated to start writing it!"

A preview of what Heather Abraham will be doing on Your Day Pittsburgh in the future. KDKA

While Heather will no longer be anchoring Your Day Pittsburgh, she will be joining each day for five fun segments:

In Case You Missed It

Parent's Perspective

The Good Stuff

Weekend Planner

Your Next Click

So, while her role may be changing you'll still get to see her during the 6 a.m. hour of each day!

Lindsay, often a fill-in anchor in Heather's absences, has been anchoring the 7 and 8 a.m. news on Pittsburgh's CW as well as KDKA News at Noon.

She's also been a reporter for Your Day Pittsburgh but now takes a seat at the anchor desk permanently for the morning newscast.

"We all go through changes in life, and those changes move us in different directions and opportunities arise," Lindsay said. "I'm thrilled for Heather's new journey and what she will continue to bring to PTL, and for me, it is an honor to take the seat next to David Highfield and deliver news important to our viewers."

You can catch Your Day Pittsburgh on weekday mornings starting at 4:30 a.m. on KDKA and CBS News Pittsburgh.