Good reads, good drinks, and good pizza | KDKA Weekend Planner

The weekend is here, and so is June, so if you're looking to start your month off with some fun, we can help you with just that!

Greater Pittsburgh Festival of Books

You can head to Oakland for the Greater Pittsburgh Festival of Books. It's happening at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The festival is free and will feature panel discussions, workshops, poetry readings, activities for kids, and of course, books for sale.

Get the details on their website at this link.

Spirit of the River Wine and Arts Festival

If you're looking for good wine, head to Ohiopyle for a wine and arts festival.

It will be full of live music, wine and spirit tastings, and more than 40 art and craft vendors.

It goes from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sherman Street, and it costs $25 per ticket.

You can buy tickets right here.

Pizzafest: A Slice of Delish

Pizza lovers, this weekend is basically your Super Bowl: Pizzafest is back!

Dough Daddy Brewery in Gibsonia is the host site this year, and you'll be able to try slices from eight local pizzerias.

There will be two sessions on Saturday, first from noon until 3 p.m. and then from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Good Taste Pittsburgh has all you need to know on their website.