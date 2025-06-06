Zombies, Comicon, and tasty drinks | KDKA Weekend Planner

It's Friday, and as we do every week, if you're looking for something to do, we've got you covered!

Living Dead Weekend

It's Living Dead Weekend at the Monroeville Mall.

Horror fans from around the world will flock to the site where Dawn of the Dead was filmed to celebrate all things zombie and filmmaker George Romero.

You'll be able to hear stories, get autographs, and snap photos with the cast and crew from Romero's movies.

It starts today and goes through Sunday.

You can get the details on the Living Dead Weekend website right here.

Three Rivers Comicon

The Three Rivers Comicon is back at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, and there will be cosplay contests, vendors, exhibits, and panels with some of the best in the business.

It lasts two days and starts tomorrow at 10 a.m. and goes until 7 p.m., then again on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Kids 8 and under get in free, tickets for kids ages 9-14 are $5, and adult tickets start at $13.

Get your tickets and a full rundown of events on their website at this link.

Beers of the Burgh Festival

Beer lovers, this one is for you!

The Beers of the Burgh Festival is back at the Carrie Blast Furnaces in Swissvale on Saturday.

More than 40 local breweries are taking part, and there will be live music, craft vendors, and food to go along with the brilliant brews.

It goes from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Check out more here.

Fayette County Fiber Festival

The Fayette County Fairgrounds are playing host to the third-annual Fiber Festival.

It focuses on all things yarn and fiber. There will be live demonstrations, vendors, and of course, food!

It goes from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, and it's free.

See who will be there on their website!

Anything On Wheels

The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum hosts the always-popular Anything on Wheels car and truck show.

The show will feature antique trolleys, classic cars, and as the name implies, anything else on wheels.

It takes place on Saturday and Sunday - get the details at this link.

Bellevue Un-Wined

Sip, savor, and stroll your way through Bellevue like you never have before with "Bellevue Un-Wined."

You can sip your way through 14 stops along Lincoln Avenue, featuring several different wines, a street market with artists, craft vendors, and more.

The sips get started on Saturday at 5 p.m. and they go until 9 p.m.

Bonafide Bellevue has all the information you need.

Mister Rogers Family Day

In Latrobe, the annual Mister Rogers Family Day wraps up on Saturday with a big downtown festival.

It goes from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

You'll be able to visit Daniel Tiger, O the Owl, and meet Mister McFeely. There will be pony rides, barrel train rides, an obstacle course, a climbing wall, and a scavenger hunt.

It's all free, and you can see the full schedule right here.