Free music, a county fair and goats | KDKA Weekend Planner

The weekend is here, and as we do each and every Friday, we're here to help if you're still looking to plan a fun weekend.

The Kip London Memorial Pittsburgh Blues & Roots Festival

You can listen to the blues this weekend in Cheswick.

The Kip London Memorial Pittsburgh Blues & Roots Festival kicks off on Friday.

It honors the late bluesman from Braddock and supports Bands Together Pittsburgh, which is a non-profit that helps people on the autism spectrum through music.

It's held at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center and begins at 7 p.m. It runs through Sunday.

More information can be found here.

The 70th annual Fayette County Fair

It's fair season, and the Fayette County Fair is back for the 70th year.

It's up and running in Dunbar through next weekend with all the fair essentials, live music, tractor pulls, monster truck races, and of course, delicious fair food and carnival rides.

Country music stars Lee Greenwood and John Morgan will be there, as well as a local favorite: the Clarks.

More information about the fair can be found here.

Allegheny County Concert Series continues

The Allegheny County Concert series continues Friday with country star Ashley Cooke.

Cooke is best known for her hit song "Your Place."

The free concert begins at 7:30 at the South Park Amphitheater.

Jambrewzle Music, Art and Brew Festival

Head over to Latrobe for the 10th annual Jambrewzle Music, Art and Brew Festival.

The free event features a range of live music, art, food trucks, craft brews, and even a "Dawn of the Dead" zombie meet and greet.

The fun kicks off Saturday at noon and runs through 11 p.m.

Goat Fest returns!

Head out to South Side Park Saturday for Goat Fest!

Celebrate the hard-working goats who help keep the park free of invasive plants!

Goat Fest includes live music, craft vendors, children's activities, goat yoga, and food trucks.

The event runs from noon until 4 p.m. and it is free!

More information can be found here.

The final OpenStreetsPGH event of 2025

Sunday will be the final OpenStreetsPGH of the year.

Butler Street through Lawrenceville and Smallman Street in the Strip District will be closed to cars so people can walk, run, bike, and more.

There will also be free fitness classes, wellness hubs, live music, food, and art vendors.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information can be found here.