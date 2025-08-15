Little Italy Days, county fairs, and live music | KDKA Weekend Planner

We have made it to the weekend, and if you're still looking for something to do or plans to make, we've got you covered.

Let's dive into the festivals, fairs, and more happening across western Pennsylvania!

Westmoreland County Fair

Friday is the first day of the Westmoreland County Fair, and it's the 71st year at the fairgrounds along Blue Ribbon Lane in Greensburg.

Gates open at 4 p.m. on Friday, and tickets cost $10. That ticket includes rides and parking.

There's plenty of entertainment and food available.

Kids ages two and under get in for free.

Get the details at this link.

Lawrence County Fair

There's more fair fun to be had in Lawrence County.

That fair runs through Saturday at the fairgrounds along Midway Road in New Castle.

There will be food, rides, vendors, livestock shows, tractor pulls, and so much more.

Gates open at 9 a.m. today, and you can get a full rundown of events on their website right here.

Little Italy Days

Of course, if you're in the Greater Pittsburgh Area, the main event this weekend is Little Italy Days in Bloomfield.

It's officially underway and runs through Sunday on Liberty Avenue.

There will be plenty of homemade Italian food, non-stop entertainment, bocce tournaments, and, don't forget about all the sweet desserts.

The festival is open today and tomorrow from noon until 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.

Check out the full rundown of events and vendors at this link.

Pittsburgh VegFest

If you're looking for something slightly healthier, Pittsburgh VegFest is back on Saturday.

The free event takes over Allegheny Commons Park on Pittsburgh's North Side from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The whole festival is family and pet-friendly. There will be food from dozens of restaurants and vendors.

There will also be cooking demonstrations, shopping, yoga, and activities for the kids.

They have more information at this link.

Symphony in the Park - Coraopolis

On Sunday, in Coraopolis, you can enjoy some outdoor music.

Symphony in the Park takes over the Riverfront Park from 3 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

You'll need to bring a blanket or a chair to enjoy the tunes.

It's all free, and you can see who will be performing on their website right here.