(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The KDKA-TV Turkey Fund is in partnership with PNC Bank and Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.



With the help of generous community members like you, the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund has provided Thanksgiving dinners for more than a million neighbors in need for the past 42 years! The tradition continues this year, and the need is greater than ever!

Just as neighbors were getting back to work and starting to recover financially from the pandemic, inflation has left many families trying to figure out how to make ends meet. Just $20 can allow a family the means to share a meal with loved ones.

PNC Bank will continue to support the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund through collections in all PNC branches. Any donation of $50 or more made in your local branch will be matched by PNC up to $75,000. All money raised will go directly to helping people throughout the KDKA-TV viewing area in partnership with Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and its network of agencies, partners and programs.

You can help ensure that everyone has enough to eat this holiday season by donating to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund.

There are FOUR ways to give!

Bring your donation to any PNC Branch Text KDTURKEY to 50155 Mail check to: KDKA Turkey Fund | P.O. Box Thanks | Pittsburgh PA 15230 Donate by clicking here to give a donation on the Food Bank's website.

Are you in need of food assistance? Please call Southwest Pennsylvania 211! Dial 211 from your phone or visit 211.org to access help online.

Would your organization, school or class like to fundraise?

🦃 Click right here or on the image below and let us know if your school is doing a fundraiser. We may feature it on Pittsburgh Today Live!