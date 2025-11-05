How the Community Circle Food Pantry in Washington helps hundreds of neighbors in need

Ahead of the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund, we recently met two women at a food pantry in Washington County whose stories are the definition of faith, determination and heart.

"At one point, my income was too much to get public assistance, but it wasn't enough to care for my whole family as far as food and household goods are concerned. So, to have somewhere to go like this, it's awesome," said Blaire Goode of Washington.

That "somewhere" is the Community Circle Food Pantry in the city of Washington. For the past five years, Goode has relied on it once a month, and she doesn't care who knows it.

"I learned that a closed mouth doesn't get fed. And at one point, I was embarrassed, ashamed to ask for help. But if you need it and it's there, ask for it. Reach out," Goode said.

Goode is a single mom with four kids at home and works two jobs, but she still can't make ends meet.

"I try. I'm doing my best. I'm working hard. I'm supporting a family, alone. The bills and the rent and the food expenses come first, and then you know, people like to do things for their kids, like go out. And I can't even do it right now because of how expensive everything is. It hurts my heart not to be able to do for my children or just being able to do just the basics, if even that," Goode said.

She isn't alone. The Community Circle sees hundreds of people just like Goode every month.

"Normally, we're anywhere from 700 to 900 families. Around the holidays, we can get up to 1,200," said Melanie Wolfe, who has been the director of operations for the Community Circle for the past nine years. She began volunteering there 20 years ago. And about a decade before that, she was among those in need.

"Back in the 1990s, I had to come to the pantry," Wolfe said. "At that time, we were at a church. And I was not treated nicely. I was treated like I was a bother that I needed food. And I said if I could ever take this position, people would get treated with the respect that they deserve."

And that's what she's done.

"I don't allow anybody to judge anybody that comes here. Circumstances happen. Life happens. And nobody should be treated unfairly or treated like they're not worthy of getting help. I know how it feels to come into a place when you're down, you're out and you think everybody's judging you. And I'm going to treat you like I would treat anybody and how I would want to be treated if I was coming in here," Wolfe said.

Over the years, she has also worked to help break down the stigma surrounding food insecurity.

"I've had clients come in and cry and walk back out the door and come back two days later," Wolfe added. "And I'm like, listen, if somebody sees you at a food pantry, they're struggling just as well as you are. So don't be embarrassed by that. Embrace that someone else that you know needs the help like you do. And don't be embarrassed by it because we're all out here struggling. There's nobody better than anybody."

But she also understands it's still a sensitive subject for a lot of people.

"I'm not going to ask you a million questions about your life. Your circumstance is your circumstance," Wolfe said.

And she has taken steps to keep their privacy in mind.

"Our boxes that we give out are not named," she said. "I don't want to take a box home that says that I was just at a food pantry because now my neighbors know that I'm struggling, and I don't want them to know."

While Wolfe has the courage and stamina of a one-woman army, she readily admits she couldn't do this alone.

"I love my volunteers. We're like a family here. We have some really cool volunteers, and I love our clients," Wolfe said.

And the clients feel that love.

"The people here are awesome," Goode said. "I walked up and I didn't even have to tell her my name. She remembered me. This is a good place. It's a really good place. Don't be embarrassed. If you need help, ask for help. Because it's out there."

It's people like Goode, Wolfe and so many others who count on you to support your local food pantries and the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund.

"Come and observe a pantry and see what we give and how you could help give just that little bit more, especially at the holidays. Always at the holidays," Wolfe said.

"Holidays mean family, love, and connections," Goode said. "Put yourself in my shoes for a minute."

"And the world's a better place if you do that," Wolfe added. A better place, for us all.

The Community Circle has been around for more than 40 years. It's currently open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and clients are allowed to come as often as once a week.

