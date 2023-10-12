KDKA-TV hosts Allegheny County district attorney debate between Stephen Zappala and Matt Dugan

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - KDKA-TV is hosting a debate for Allegheny County district attorney featuring candidates Stephen Zappala and Matt Dugan prior to the Nov. 7 election.

The debate will be moderated by KDKA-TV news anchor Ken Rice, with questions from panelists including KDKA-TV money & politics editor Jon Delano, KDKA-TV director of community impact Lisa Smith and Lori Moran from the East Liberty Chamber of Commerce.

You can catch the debate at 8 p.m. on KDKA+ (WPKD) and CBS News Pittsburgh on Thursday, Oct. 12.