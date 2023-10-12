Watch CBS News
Politics

KDKA-TV hosts Allegheny County district attorney debate between Stephen Zappala and Matt Dugan

By Jonathan Fisher

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - KDKA-TV is hosting a debate for Allegheny County district attorney featuring candidates Stephen Zappala and Matt Dugan prior to the Nov. 7 election. 

The debate will be moderated by KDKA-TV news anchor Ken Rice, with questions from panelists including KDKA-TV money & politics editor Jon Delano, KDKA-TV director of community impact Lisa Smith and Lori Moran from the East Liberty Chamber of Commerce. 

You can catch the debate at 8 p.m. on KDKA+ (WPKD) and CBS News Pittsburgh on Thursday, Oct. 12. 

First published on October 12, 2023 / 12:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

