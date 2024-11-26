KDKA First Alert Meteorologists teach Mars Area Centennial School about weather and how they make forecasts

MARS, Pa. (KDKA) — KDKA-TV is proud to be part of a first-of-its-kind learning experience called KDKA U.

KDKA-TV's team of meteorologists traveled back to school to teach sixth graders at Mars Area Centennial School all about how the weather works and how that information is used to keep their families safe.

From hard-hitting questions to knowing the right answer, no matter where you looked Tuesday, students focused their eyes on KDKA-TV's team of meteorologists and learned a lot!

"I think it's really cool to be able to be on the news and to be a meteorologist and I think I might consider it as a job someday," said Aivree Vierling.

The sixth graders got to see a tornado up close and personal. KDKA First Alert Meteorologist Ray Petelin busted out all the stops, even what he calls his special cloud juice

"He kind of added in a little bit of magic of some sorts, like he did a tornado, he made a tornado, and that's not something you see every day," said Saylor Hoder.

And everyone wanted to know how early Meteorologist Ron Smiley needed to get to work to prepare the forecast for the morning show

"I arrive between 3 and 3:30, closer to 3 o'clock," Ron said.

And KDKA-TV's Vice President of News Shawn Hoder talked about the importance of the team.

"One of the things we like to do is go around the schools to meet you all," he said.

Outside with the KDKA Mobile Weather Lab, Meteorologist Mary Ours brought the seven-day forecast to life. They got to do the forecast, watching the tech Mary uses to bring the forecast from the road to their homes.

And even though the students had a blast asking questions and conducting experiments, they also learned that the main goal of KDKA-TV's team of meteorologists is to keep them and their families safe when weather hits.