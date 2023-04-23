KD Sunday Spotlight: WAVE provides opportunity and resource for those who need it

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh organization opens doors of opportunity for those who need it most.

Willissae's Agency for Vision and Empowerment (WAVE) takes a holistic approach to help struggling tenants and homebuyers find a place of their own and live successfully.

For the past year, Keyona Farrell has called an apartment in Wilkinsburg home.

But it's been a long road to get there.

Farrell was battling a life-threatening condition during her pregnancy and couldn't work, so she struggled to pay bills.

Until she received the call that changed her life.

"It's a little hard because I don't really have people in my life who care," said Keyona.

But then WAVE stepped in.

"I have friends, I have family, but I feel like no one has ever fought for me like that," said Keyona. "Then getting to the point where I'm about to get kicked out and with my 3-month-old son who hasn't done anything to anybody, it's like -- what do you do?"

The non-profit organization helped Keyona pay her rent and address the problems with her apartment.

Now, they're guiding her toward a better future.

WAVE strives to create housing and economic stability for those in low to moderate-income communities by preparing them emotionally and financially.

"They say you got to do classes," said Keyona. "They help with your credit. They help get you back on track because I did tell them my goal was to never have this situation again. So, that means budgeting [and] making sure I stay on my rent."

"We offer home buying workshops as well as life skill development workshops," said Charlise Smith who is the Executive Director of WAVE. "These workshops are designed from a holistic perspective versus your normal 8-hour workshop focusing on housing. We focus on families from the inside out so they can be sustainable."

WAVE also provides counseling and trauma services.

Smith is a real estate expert after being in the business for decades and learning from her mistakes.

But she also has her own physical and emotional wounds that help her connect with clients.

"I have this heart and when I look at them, I see myself," said Smith. "I've gone through so much trauma, and when I look at my life, I'm like -- if I can make it, they can make it."

Smith named the organization after her mother, Willissae who was murdered when she was just 3 years old.

Then in 2021, her son Marcus passed away.

Now she turns her pain into purpose to serve others.

"I believe my life is for other people, so I think that's what makes me get up every morning," said Smith. "Even though we're known as a housing counseling agency, our sweet spot is love and just taking care of the people where they are."

Just like Keyona and her son, Karter.

Keyona said she's grateful for the support that will help her be a better mother.

"I just want my son to know that even though it's a rough patch, I will never stop fighting to make sure he's protected as well as myself," said Keyona."No matter where you go, what you do, know at least I tried."

Both Keyona and Smith remind those in similar shoes – to never give up.

"Let people know where you are when you're hurting," said Smith. "That way, someone can provide you what you really need. You don't have to keep the mask on. Take the mask off. Accept the love, and you'll go far."

Riding the wave of hope and healing that will carry you home.

WAVE welcomes all those who are in need of assistance, whether you're a tenant or a first-time homebuyer.

For more information on how to receive help or sign up for a course, go to their website at this link.