Thinking of Nikki Foundation helps families battling pediatric cancer | KD Sunday Spotlight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Favorite photos scattered around the home show the Deniker family is always thinking of Nikki.

Nikki's mom, Karen Deniker said "[She] never ever stopped, called her my energizer bunny."

She remembers her first-born child's paintings and dance recitals leading up to the moments she'd rather forget. Nikki was first diagnosed with leukemia in 2007 at just four years old.

"A.M.L is the type you really don't want because as soon as you go in, they pretty much give you a 50/50 shot," said Karen.

Doctors at Children's Hospital Pittsburgh treated Nikki for 101 days and three rounds of chemo.

"We would always hold hands at night, and she'd say Mommy are we going home tomorrow? And I'd say no honey. And she'd say Mommy can we play tomorrow? And I'd say yeah definitely," Karen said.

The turning point was a bone marrow transplant from her five-month-old baby sister, Ashley.

She remembers her older sister as "Just like a role model, very brave, yeah… she had to make it through a lot of things."

After two healthy years, it all changed in April 2009 Nikki's blood cancer returned.

"She wasn't just a kid with cancer, (Nikki) was someone's child, she was my sister," Ashley said.

The seven-year-old passed in June 2009.

"It's been going on fifteen years this summer and still some days it seems like I'm right back there," Karen said.

The loss of their dear daughter still brings tears.

"Like everything else, you just can't believe it, this can't be happening," Nikki's father Bob Deniker said. "It's always somebody else, but really it isn't you know."

This life-changing experience opened their eyes to the day-to-day struggles of pediatric cancer. "Definitely hard on you, you know as a parent, a person, hard on a whole family," said Bob.

Neighbors, friends, and family fundraised to help the Denikers.

"We still have tremendous support from friends and family that donate and keep the foundation running," Karen said.

With a philanthropic spirit, they started the Thinking of Nikki Foundation to help other pediatric cancer patients' families.

"As long as we can, it's what we want to do to try to help people that were in the situation we were in because it was hard," said Bob.

During the hard times, they help childhood cancer families with gift cards at the children's hospital, meal vouchers, and even direct donations to people who need help with big hurdles like a car repair and it's all in Nikki's name.

"I hope she's proud. I hope that she looks down and says yeah, thanks for helping," said Karen.

It's thinking of Nikki and living out the love they have for her that's paying forward to countless pediatric cancer patient's families.

"I would do it again just to have her for a little while," said Bob.

The next fundraiser for the Thinking of Nikki Foundation is set for July 20th at 10 a.m. It'll be at the Saint Clair Tremont club, in Johnstown for the 10th annual poker run.

For more information on the non-profit and the upcoming event check out their website right here.

If you would like to see an organization highlighted in KDKA's Sunday Spotlight segment, send Megan Shinn an email at mshinn@kdka.com!