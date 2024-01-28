KD Sunday Spotlight: Puppy Pads in Wexford give dogs the warmth and love they need

WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) - Susan Wolfe loves animals, and you can understand how it's a natural fit with her last name. From the donkey to the chickens, she's got all kinds of animals around her, but she's got an especially big heart for dogs.

One of her two dogs is named Soldier.

"Soldier was found on the side of the road, in Texas, with a broken leg," Wolf said.

Now her love of dogs drives her mission to help man's best friend, through her non-profit called Puppy Pads.

"It's just what God put on my heart," said Wolfe.

Through her non-profit, she delivers insulated doghouses to dogs who are stuck living outside.

"There's no judgment, we just respect the animals, and we want them to be happy and healthy and comfortable," she said.

They need to be comfortable and safe, in the cold temperatures. However, not all states have rules like Pennsylvania that mandate you bring your dog inside when it's below 32 degrees or above 90 degrees.

This idea for Puppy Pads all started with one dog.

"On our way to and from Maryland, Jason and I would drive past this dog that was chained all the time, always chained out, and didn't seem to have proper shelter," she recalled.

So, she made a well-insulated doghouse matching the owner's home with the same color on the doghouse, including the wrap-around porch to match.

"That's exactly what we did. We showed up one day to the residence, presented them this doghouse and they took it, and they loved it, we became friends with them," She explained even more. "Once we placed that doghouse the local humane society was getting calls asking where that doghouse came from".

To date, they've delivered seventy-nine dog houses, and Puppy Pads works with humane societies, local sheriff's office, and animal control offices.

"We've never had a dog that wouldn't go into the doghouse," said Wolfe.

She provides a necessary service, especially in wintertime.

"We've heard so many reasons why the dog was chained outside," said Wolfe. "Some people maybe have a new baby in the house and now the dog has been displaced, or the family had to move, and the new landlord doesn't allow dogs."

She's traveled three or more hours to deliver a doghouse to people who want to keep their dog inside, but don't have the means to do so.

The doghouse door helps keep the pet warm along with fresh clean, dry, straw inside.

"There have been a few times where it is tough, but there's always a happy ending," she said. "Even if we have to alert somebody else for help, there's always a happy ending for the animal."

Wolfe said keeping a dog inside is ideal.

"Of course, we love to see the dogs inside - Being warm, being comfortable," Wolfe said.

However, when hard times hit, and life changes your circumstances – Wolfe and others are there to help.

Whether the dogs are in the state of Pennsylvania or out of state they bring dog houses and additional supplies, like donated food bowls, crates, treats, and more, which Wolfe distributes.

"Anything to make the life better for the dog," Wolfe said.

If you see a dog left in the cold you can reach out to your shelter, humane society, and even Puppy Pads on Facebook.

Donations to Puppy Pads also help provide these insulated dog houses.

