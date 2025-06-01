Just Harvest helps to make fresh, farmers' market food accessible | KD Sunday Spotlight

Rain or shine, it's farmers market time, around Western Pennsylvania. So, at PPG Plaza, customers are lining up to buy fresh food locally.

This farmer's market is special, though, with the non-profit Just Harvest making fresh fruits, vegetables, and more accessible to all.

"This year's very exciting because, along with our Food Bucks program, which provides shoppers additional money to get fruits and veggies, we also have a full SNAP match at select markets," said Just Harvest Communications Coordinator, Katherine Taylor.

SNAP stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. People apply and qualify for the federal food assistance. Taylor said this is the first year they're matching SNAP funds, dollar for dollar, at eight of the fifteen markets, thanks in part to the city's Food Justice Fund.

"It's going to be a great opportunity for shoppers to be able to access more fruits and veggies and healthy food around the city," said Taylor.

The Fresh Access program started in 2013, and it allows Just Harvest to bring tents to the farmers' markets. In turn, that gives the community the chance to transfer benefits into tokens, which are accepted by vendors at the market for their food.

"People are so excited to hear that they can extend their shopping money further, just by shopping at a farmers market that is local to their neighborhood," said Just Harvest Fresh Access Program Manager, Amanda Sloane.

The Fresh Access program is just one of many programs this non-profit provides. Program managers said, Just Harvest makes this possible, by holding a Snap Retailer License. It's a win-win for both sellers and buyers.

"Oh, the farmer's markets are a great place to be for the customer and the vendor," Liz Calabro is with Mediterra Bakehouse Market, one of the vendors at the PPG Market, said. "The product representation. The customer gets fresh local products. It's the place to be."

Gregory Manley is a Pittsburgh native who works at the farmer's market for the Jose Quiroz Farm.

"We get whole buckets full of tokens at the end of our market on Fridays when people are shopping for the weekend, so it's a great benefit for us and hopefully for the shoppers as well," Manley said.

They bring as many fruits as possible and vegetables to the market each week. As with many nonprofits, Just Harvest is working to keep its efforts going, hoping to help our neighbors for years to come.

"Protecting benefits like SNAP right now is a really crucial time," Taylor said. "So, reach out to us. Get involved, and we'd love to work with anyone."

The non-profit also helps people with applying for SNAP, Medicaid, and other benefits programs. Just Harvest also offers a free tax prep program, and the non-profit does policy advocacy work. They are always looking for volunteers.

For more information on Just Harvest and how to get involved, go to their website at this link.