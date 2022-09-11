KD Sunday Spotlight: Highmark's Caring Place helps those grieving to heal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As we remember and honor those who lost their lives on and after 9/11, we're focusing on grief, hope, and healing in this week's KD Sunday Spotlight.

To help families cope with any death, Highmark Caring Place opens its doors to give them the care and conversations they need to heal.

They're located in Pittsburgh, Warrendale, Erie, and Harrisburg.

Executive director Terese Lavallee said they help about 2,000 children and adults each year.

She said grief lingers, and it's normal to feel pain and heartache even years after a tragedy.

The organization has a peer-support program to help families feel whole again.

They split the children and adults into age groups and do activities to help them express their emotions and connect with each other.

The organization also trains staff in schools and in the workplace, so they can help children and others mourn a loss.

Lavallee said it's important for people to be gentle with themselves and take time to grieve while remembering you are never alone.

For more information about this organization, and how to seek support or become a volunteer, go to the website at this link.