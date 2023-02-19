Kareef Easington, wanted in Swissvale double homicide, taken into custody

Suspect in Swissvale double homicide taken into custody

Suspect in Swissvale double homicide taken into custody

Suspect in Swissvale double homicide taken into custody

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Overnight, Allegheny County Police detectives took Kareef Easington into custody.

This comes after Saturday morning when a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection to a double homicide in Swissvale.

RELATED:

The details of the crime are horrific and after five days of searching, Easington was taken into custody on Saturday night just before 10 p.m. at 7th and Smithfield streets.

Police said Easington shot and killed a mother, Megan Campbell, and her 7-year-old daughter inside their Swissvale apartment on Wednesday.

They were found shot in the head inside their apartment.

According to court records, back on February 14, Campbell had told friends, Easington had tried to choke her.

Easington is in custody and he's facing two counts of criminal homicide as well as a charge of tampering with evidence.