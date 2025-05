The popular rock bands Kansas and Jefferson Starship are coming to Fayette County this summer.

The two bands are teaming up for a concert that's scheduled for Saturday, August 23 at the Timber Rock Amphitheater along Rt. 40.

Doors for the show will open at 5:30 that evening and the concert will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. and prices for the tickets haven't been revealed.